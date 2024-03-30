NatPower UK To Invest $12.8 Billion Into Battery Storage ‘Gigaparks’

There has been wide criticism that the U.K. government is not investing enough to achieve a green transition in line with its climate pledges. It continues to back oil and gas operations in the North Sea and has gone back and forth on several renewable energy and nuclear power plans. However, a potential new investment in the battery energy storage sector by NatPower U.K. could massively boost the country’s storage over the coming decades, thereby strengthening its renewable energy sector. This month, a renewables developer announced…