Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Executives in the natural gas industry expect strong demand for the fuel in Asia through 2040 and 2050 as countries continue their coal-to-gas switch policy and look to meet emission reduction goals. Recent estimates and reports diverge from the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) peak fossil fuel demand projections announced in recent weeks. The IEA expects demand for all three fossil fuels – oil, coal, and natural gas – to peak before the end of this decade. Peak Gas Demand? The IEA said in its World…