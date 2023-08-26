26 Aug, 23

Natural Gas Fills The Gap As Renewable Power Falters

UncategorizedNo Comments

All major U.S. power markets have relied more on natural gas to keep a balanced grid system so far this year.  Increased gas-powered generation highlights the fact that the fossil fuel – the single-biggest power generation source in the United States – continues to play a critical role in balancing the power systems amid high air conditioning demand in heatwaves, lower-than-usual wind speeds, and reduced hydropower generation due to drought.    The Biden Administration has set a target to achieve a carbon pollution-free electricity…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.