Natural Gas Fills The Gap As Renewable Power Falters

All major U.S. power markets have relied more on natural gas to keep a balanced grid system so far this year. Increased gas-powered generation highlights the fact that the fossil fuel – the single-biggest power generation source in the United States – continues to play a critical role in balancing the power systems amid high air conditioning demand in heatwaves, lower-than-usual wind speeds, and reduced hydropower generation due to drought. The Biden Administration has set a target to achieve a carbon pollution-free electricity…