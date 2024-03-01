Natural Gas Futures Market’s Wild Swings Set To Continue

Despite the currently low U.S. natural gas prices and the huge shale gas resources, the futures market has seen wild swings in recent months. Record 2023 gas production and one of the warmest winters for decades may have sunk the U.S. benchmark gas price at Henry Hub to the lowest in decades. Still, those factors haven’t removed a key risk of sudden spikes and dips. Volatility is here to stay and even increase in the coming years, according to Wood Mackenzie—at least until the U.S. expands its natural gas storage capacity. Lowest Gas Price…