Natural Gas Producers Are Slashing Spending As Prices Stumble

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” That line taken from the 1859, Dickensian novel, A Tale of Two Cities, fairly well describes the state in which we find the present-day natural gas market. Burgeoning supplies from prolific wells in the Marcellus and Haynesville shale basins have met with increasing amounts of associated gas from the Permian as noted in last month’s EIA-Drilling Productivity Report-DPR. All of this has met with an El Niño led reduced demand for winter heating needs. The El Niño…