Natural Gas Stands To Win As Offshore Wind Takes A Hit

While the total number of offshore wind projects, both existing and projected, continues to surge, the sector now grapples with typical economic and financial challenges. In recent weeks, offshore wind companies have sounded alarms about escalating product costs, manufacturing expenses, and price volatility, all of which are poised to significantly impact their ongoing and future endeavors. A striking financial upset in recent days came from the Scandinavian offshore wind behemoth, Orsted, which witnessed its stock market value plummet by over…