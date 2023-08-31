Natural Gas Storage In Russia At 88% Of Target Ahead Of Winter

Gazprom has filled 88% of the targeted winter volumes of natural gas in Russia’s underground storage facilities, the Russian gas giant’s CEO Alexey Miller said on Thursday. “We are pumping gas into Russian underground storage facilities right on schedule. This should also be mentioned. Storage is currently 88% of target,” Miller was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax. Miller expressed confidence that Gazprom would meet by the start of the winter season all the targets for injecting gas into Russian storage…