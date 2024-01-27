Navigating the Land Crunch in Renewable Energy Expansion

Building out solar and wind power generation capacity at the scale and pace needed to meet global climate pledges will require some serious problem-solving. There are a handful of key challenges facing renewable scaling, the three most prominent of which are aging and unsuitable power grids, arduous and lengthy permitting processes, and securing enough land to build utility-scale solar and wind farms. This last one is a doozy. “Utility-scale solar and wind farms require at least ten times as much space per unit of power as coal- or…