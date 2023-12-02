02 Dec, 23

Near-Record Discount For EU Equities Isn’t Enough For Investors

Uncategorized

Even a near-record discount for European stocks relative to the US isn’t proving enough to entice investors worried about a slowing economy and weakening profits. After starting the year well ahead of the S&P 500, the Stoxx Europe 600 lost ground from May onward as the buzz around artificial intelligence fired up technology stocks across the Atlantic. Worries about a regional recession have also fueled an exodus from European stock funds, and the index is back to underperforming US stocks in dollar…

