Net Zero by 2040: City of London Sets Ambitious Sustainability Goals

The City of London Corporation has set key targets, including making the Square Mile net zero by 2040 and “enticing workers back to the office,” as it aims to maintain its crown as a “world-class” financial centre. The Corporation has unveiled its corporate plan for 2024 to 2029 in a bid to ensure the Square Mile continues to be top of the class of “global financial powerhouses.” Its five-year document revealed the tactics and metrics for achieving this, including: driving economic growth, investing into public…