Net Zero Minister’s Statements Signal Shift In UK Climate Policy

Recent statements from the United Kingdom’s net zero minister suggest that the nation may be scaling back its decarbonization commitments at the COP28 UN climate summit beginning later this month in Dubai. Graham Stuart, the net zero minister has hinted that the nation will be placing a bigger emphasis on carbon capture and storage while backing off of pathways toward phasing out fossil fuel exploration and production. In his statements to the Members of Parliament (MPs), Stuart said that “there is nothing fundamentally wrong with…