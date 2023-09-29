29 Sep, 23

Net Zero Rollback Scrutinized By UK Conservatives

New polling has shown Conservative voters still support net zero, don’t blame the policy for the cost of living and want the government to help them go green – which may give the Prime Minister pause for thought after his net zero U-turn. A survey by right-leaning think tank Onward found 49 percent of voters who voted Conservative in 2019 support net zero – while only one fifth opposed it. Adam Hawksbee, deputy director of Onward, said the polling showed there was “no political reward from pausing net zero”. The data…

