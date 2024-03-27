27 Mar, 24

Netherlands’ $900 Billion Pension Funds Ready to Invest Big in Renewables

Uncategorized

The Netherlands’ five largest pension funds have said they are willing to invest billions in the country’s renewable energy sector and the electricity grid. The funds, with a combined 900 billion euros ($975 billion) in assets, have offered to help with finances and expertise in the nation’s electric grid expansion and sustainable heating projects. “We want to make a bigger impact, we can and want to invest more in the Dutch energy transition,” the funds said in a letter addressed to the country’s political parties looking…

