04 Jun, 24

New Blast Furnace Could Cut Liberty Steel’s Emissions by 80%

UncategorizedNo Comments

Via Metal Miner   Steel manufacturing giant Liberty Steel recently signed a contract with Chinese engineering company CISDI, finalizing a feasibility study to build an electric arc furnace at the Dunaújváros plant in Hungary. Steel production estimates state that the facility would have an annual crude capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes. According to a May 16 announcement by the former’s parent company, GFG Alliance, Liberty Steel executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta and CISDI chairman Xiao Peng signed the agreement on the…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.