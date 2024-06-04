New Blast Furnace Could Cut Liberty Steel’s Emissions by 80%

Via Metal Miner Steel manufacturing giant Liberty Steel recently signed a contract with Chinese engineering company CISDI, finalizing a feasibility study to build an electric arc furnace at the Dunaújváros plant in Hungary. Steel production estimates state that the facility would have an annual crude capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes. According to a May 16 announcement by the former’s parent company, GFG Alliance, Liberty Steel executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta and CISDI chairman Xiao Peng signed the agreement on the…