New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

Researchers led by Genki Kobayashi at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research in Japan have developed a solid electrolyte for transporting hydride ions (H−) at room temperature. Its a breakthrough that means the advantages of hydrogen-based solid-state batteries and fuel cells are within practical reach, including improved safety, efficiency, and energy density, which are essential for advancing towards a practical hydrogen-based energy economy. The study paper was published in the scientific journal Advanced Energy Materials. For hydrogen-based…