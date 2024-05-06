New EPA Regulations on Fossil Fuel Emissions Could Lead to Power Shortages

By Mish Shedlock of MishTalk The lie of the day is from the EPA: Carbon capture will pay for itself (thanks to IRA subsidies). No, it won’t even with subsidies. Expect blackouts and a higher price for electricity. Suite of Standards to Raise Costs, Reduce Output Let’s take a dive into the EPA news release Biden-Harris Administration Finalizes Suite of Standards to Reduce Pollution from Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Plants “Today, EPA is proud to make good on the Biden-Harris Administration’s vision to tackle climate change and…