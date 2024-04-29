New Indian Refinery to Be Delayed by Two Years

As India is set to become the world’s largest oil demand growth driver in the coming years, Indian state-owned refiner Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) plans to commission a new refinery two years later than initially planned by 2025. CPCL, a unit of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), now aims to complete the construction of a 180,000-barrels-per-day refinery by the end of 2027, Reuters quoted CPCL’s head of finance Rohit Kumar Agrawala as saying on Monday. Chennai Petroleum plans to build the refinery in the…