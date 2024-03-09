New Lithium Ion Conductor Redefines Solid-State Battery Design

University of Liverpool researchers have discovered a solid electrolyte material that rapidly conducts lithium ions. The discovery of new Li ion conductor unlocks a new direction for sustainable batteries. The discovery is discussed in a paper published in the journal Science. Consisting of non-toxic earth-abundant elements, the new material has high enough lithium ion conductivity to replace the liquid electrolytes in current lithium ion battery technology, improving safety and energy capacity. Such lithium electrolytes are essential components…