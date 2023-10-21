New Natural Gas Investments Are Crucial To Prevent Price Shocks

Unprecedented uncertainty in natural gas demand and policies and low levels of investment in new production risk creating fresh energy crises and undermining energy security and climate goals as it would stall the move away from coal, the International Gas Union (IGU) said in a new report this week. Investments in production and liquefaction recovered somewhat last year, rising by 23% annually, but growth additions remain well below the 2013-2014 levels, said the IGU, which represents the global gas industry covering over 90% of the global…