New Process Makes Green Hydrogen And Graphene From Plastic

Rice University researchers have found a way to harvest hydrogen from plastic waste using a low-emissions method that generates graphene as a by-product, which could help offset production costs. Hydrogen is viewed as a promising alternative to fossil fuel, but the methods used to make it either generate too much carbon dioxide or are too expensive. The Rice University researchers have found a way that could more than pay for itself. Kevin Wyss, a Rice doctoral alumnus and lead author…