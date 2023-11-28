28 Nov, 23

New Reactor Design Is A Gamechanger For Green Hydrogen

UncategorizedNo Comments

The total market potential of hydrogen technology could reach $11 trillion by 2050, with major advancements and falling production costs, says Bank of America, which firmly believes “we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90% of the universe, effectively and economically”.   This year, in particular, has seen major momentum … Germany and Norway have agreed to build a hydrogen pipeline as a replacement for Russian natural gas and coal.  Australia’s hydrogen project pipeline…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.