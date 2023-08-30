New Research Challenges Richer Nations To Limit Energy Use

A University of Leeds research team analyzed several scenarios to identify a potential solution to identify the fairest and most equitable way that governments can curtail energy use, a process known as energy demand reduction. The big challenge is said to be that consumers in the richer, developed nations will have to accept restrictions on their energy use if international climate change targets are to be met. From the researcher’s point of view the big challenge is to identify the fairest and most equitable way that governments can curtail…