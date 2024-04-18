New Russian Sanctions Spark Metal Market Volatility

Via Metal Miner Copper prices continued their breakout during March, rising 4.25%. Prices then formed a second higher high on March 15, followed by a new higher low on March 27. The rally continued throughout April as prices climbed an additional 7.59%. As of April 15, they stand at their highest level since June 2022. Source: MetalMiner Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool New Russian Sanctions Hit Copper, Aluminum, Nickel The UK and U.S. announced a new round of sanctions late Friday afternoon, restricting the trade of Russian…