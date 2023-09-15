New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

Markets & Geopolitics While production was unaffected when Storm Daniel out of the Mediterranean hit land in eastern Libya, the country’s key oil export terminals were all temporarily closed last weekend amid a state of emergency. Though reopened by Tuesday and Wednesday, the closures helped put upward pressure on oil prices in combination with OPEC+ voluntary production cut extensions and indications of tighter supply and excess demand for the fourth quarter of this year. Storm Daniel wreaked havoc on the eastern port city of Derna,…