New Solar Powered Desalinization Method May Help To Solve Water Scarcity

It looks like a step forward has been taken in the longstanding task of figuring out energy and cost efficient ways of desalinating ocean water. According to ABC, scientists at Tianjin’s Nankai University have innovated a solar-powered desalination system that harnesses smart DNA hydrogels for freshwater production. The method was highlighted in a recent Science Advances publication and offers a significant energy efficiency advantage over traditional desalination techniques like reverse osmosis, which are energy-intensive, the report says.…