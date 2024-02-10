New Study Questions LNG as a “Bridge Fuel” in Decarbonization

For years, the petroleum industry has been trying to push liquefied natural gas as a clean energy source, or at least a cleaner energy source than other fossil fuels, touting its role as a stepping stone or ‘bridge fuel’ between higher-emissions fuels and clean energy in the decarbonization transition. But recent research shows that LNG may not always be cleaner than coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel. The debate over whether LNG is in reality a cleaner alternative to other fossil fuels has been reengaged in recent months…