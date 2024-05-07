07 May, 24

New Superconductor Could Pave the Way for Quantum Computers

UncategorizedNo Comments

An international team including researchers from the University of Würzburg has succeeded in creating a special state of superconductivity. The discovery could advance the development of quantum computers. The paper discussing the research has been published in Nature Physics titled “Magnetically tunable supercurrent in a dilute magnetic topological insulator based Josephson junctions.” Superconductors are materials that can conduct electricity without electrical resistance – making them the ideal base material for electronic…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.