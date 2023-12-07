07 Dec, 23

New Supercrystals Set World Record for Solar Hydrogen Production

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München researchers have developed new high-performance nanostructures, a material that holds a new world record for green hydrogen production with sunlight. When Emiliano Cortés goes hunting for sunlight, he doesn’t use gigantic mirrors or solar farms. Quite the contrary, the professor of experimental physics and energy conversion at LMU dives into the nanocosmos. “Where the high-energy particles of sunlight meet atomic structures is where our research begins,” Cortés said.…

