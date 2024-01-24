New Superlubricity Research Could Turbocharge Industrial Energy Efficiency

University of Leicester scientists have made an insight into superlubricity, where surfaces experience extremely low levels of friction. This could benefit future technologies by reducing energy lost to friction by moving parts. As many of us are stepping carefully to avoid a slip and fall in the frosty weather, scientists led by the University of Leicester have been investigating how to make surfaces even slicker. They reported solving a conundrum in the principles of superlubricity – a state in which two surfaces experience little to almost…