29 Feb, 24

New Tech Enhances Safety and Performance of Lithium Ion Batteries

UncategorizedNo Comments

Incheon National University scientists have developed a method to improve the stability and properties of lithium ion battery separators with a layer of silicon dioxide and other functional molecules. The study published in Energy Storage Materials demonstrates successful graft polymerization on a polypropylene (PP) separator, incorporating a uniform layer of silicon dioxide (SiO2). Lithium-ion batteries face safety concerns as a result of internal separator issues which often lead to short circuits. Batteries employing the Incheon National separators…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.