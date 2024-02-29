New Tech Enhances Safety and Performance of Lithium Ion Batteries

Incheon National University scientists have developed a method to improve the stability and properties of lithium ion battery separators with a layer of silicon dioxide and other functional molecules. The study published in Energy Storage Materials demonstrates successful graft polymerization on a polypropylene (PP) separator, incorporating a uniform layer of silicon dioxide (SiO2). Lithium-ion batteries face safety concerns as a result of internal separator issues which often lead to short circuits. Batteries employing the Incheon National separators…