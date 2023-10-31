31 Oct, 23

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

President Biden has announced the creation of 31 new regional tech hubs aimed at advancing technologies critical to economic growth, national security and job creation. The growth of these designated areas is expected to support local development across several states, expanding regional economies and bringing in new jobs. Further, the move is expected to attract high levels of private investment in innovative new technologies supporting the green transition.  For the last two years, President Biden has been driving forward his Made in America…

