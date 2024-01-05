New UK Carbon Tax Aims to Encourage Sustainable Metal Production

Via Metal Miner HM Treasury recently announced that the UK plans to enact a carbon tax on certain metals and natural resource imports into the country by 2027. The December 19 announcement said that steel, aluminum, and iron ore will be subject to the tax. This tax is currently known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). “Goods imported into the UK from countries with a lower or no carbon price will have to pay a levy by 2027, ensuring products from overseas face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK,”…