New “Wonder Material” Could Boost Battery And Solar Cell Efficiency

Researchers at University College London (UCL) have created one-atom-thick ribbons made of phosphorus alloyed with arsenic that could dramatically improve the efficiency of devices such as batteries, supercapacitors and solar cells. The UCL researchers found they were able to conduct electricity at temperatures above -140° Celsius, while retaining the highly useful properties of the phosphorus-only ribbons. The research team discovered phosphorus nanoribbons in 2019. The “wonder material,” predicted to revolutionize devices ranging…