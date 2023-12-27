Next-Gen Hydrogen Visualization Could Accelerate Clean Energy Progress

Using conventional X-rays and lasers to detect the atomic state of hydrogen is quite challenging, given its small size. A Tohoku University group of researchers may have overcome this barrier by unveiling a new visualization technique that employs an optical microscope and polyaniline to paint a better picture of how hydrogen behaves in metals. The group has created a simple and inexpensive means to visualize the atomic state of hydrogen. Details of their breakthrough have been published in the journal Acta Materialia. Hydrogen or dihydrogen, is…