28 Dec, 23

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

University of Ottawa engineers, together with national and international partners, have achieved a world first by manufacturing the first back-contact micrometric photovoltaic cells. The cells, with a size twice the thickness of a strand of hair, have significant advantages over conventional solar technologies, reducing electrode-induced shadowing by 95% and potentially lowering energy production costs by up to three times. The reporting paper has been published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.  The technological breakthrough…

