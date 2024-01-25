NextEra Energy Beats Wall Street’s Estimates On Lower Gas Prices

The world’s largest utility company, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), has topped Wall Street’s revenue and earnings estimates for Q4 2023, helped in large part by lower natural gas prices. NextEra has reported Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52, $0.03 above the Wall Street consensus, while revenue of $6.87B (+11.5% Y/Y) beat by $550M. The electric utility, which generates most of its electricity from natural gas, received a big boost after gas prices fell about 14% in the quarter from the third quarter, on milder-than-expected winter and ample…