Nickel Price Hits New Low As Market Struggles Continue

Via Metal Miner The nickel price remained within a strong downtrend throughout November, hitting its lowest point since April 2021. While prices appeared to stabilize during the first half of December, the nickel market has overwhelmingly proven itself the worst-performing base metal, with a roughly 45% year-to-date drop. Overall, the Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, falling 1.55% from December to January. Stainless Market Closes 2023 on a Quiet Note For the stainless steel market, 2023 went out like…