23 Feb, 24

Nigeria Beats Economic Growth Estimates as Oil Exits Contraction 

Nigeria’s economy grew 2.54% quarter-on-quarter, ending 2023 with a 3.46% expansion in gross domestic product as the oil sector ended three years straight of contraction, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics.  Source: Nigeria National Board of Statistics The economic growth expansion beat Bloomberg estimates of 2.4%.  According to the Nigerian government, the country’s oil sector expanded 12.1%, with production rising to 1.55 million barrels per day, up from 1.34 million bpd in the previous year. …

