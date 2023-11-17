Nigeria Lays Corruption Case To Rest In Win For Eni

Italian energy giant Eni has won another victory in allegations of oilfield deal corruption in Nigeria, with the Nigerian Justice Ministry moving on Thursday to withdraw $1.1 billion in civil claims against the company, as reported by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for Eni later confirmed the official withdrawal of claims to Bloomberg. The claims were withdrawn “unconditionally” and will take effect immediately. Withdrawal of the claims follows a 2021 court ruling in Italy, which acquitted Eni of wrongdoing in relation…