Nigeria Looks To Attract Saudi Investment In Downstream Sector

Nigeria expects to see “significant investment flow immediately” from Saudi Arabia after the top crude producer in the Middle East and Africa’s largest oil producer signed investment and cooperation agreements in the energy sector at a summit in Riyadh last week. Nigeria has been looking to attract foreign investment in its upstream and downstream sectors, while Saudi Arabia has recently launched its “Empowering Africa” initiative to bring cleaner energy, connectivity, e-health, and e-education solutions to African countries. …