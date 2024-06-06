06 Jun, 24

Nigeria Looks to Lithium as Its Oil Industry Struggles

As Nigeria’s oil reserves begin to dwindle after decades of drilling for crude, the West African country is shifting its attention to another valuable resource – lithium. There is a growing global demand for the “white gold”, which is needed to produce batteries for electrical appliances, electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. There are thought to be significant lithium resources in Nigeria, but the country’s mining industry is currently underdeveloped. Further, the government must tackle the issue of resource…

