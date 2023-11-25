Nigeria Records Flat Growth as Oil Price Decline Slows

Nigeria’s economy recorded flat growth in the third quarter, as oil prices somewhat stabilized while the impact of reforms by the newly created government at boosting output were yet to have an impact. The economy expanded by 2.54% in Q3 2023, a slight improvement from 2.51% posted in the second quarter but way below the 6% clip that President Bola Tinubu pledged during his inauguration in May. The oil and gas sector contracted 0.85% in the third quarter, a big improvement from the 13.43% contraction recorded in the third quarter. The…