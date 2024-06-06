06 Jun, 24

Nigeria to Spend Nearly $4 Billion on Fuel Subsidies This Year

Nigeria is projected to allocate 5.4 trillion naira ($3.7 billion) in 2024—50% more than the previous year—to maintain stable petrol prices. Additionally, the country plans to borrow an extra 6.6 trillion naira to address budgetary deficits, according to a draft document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, shining a light on the country’s troubled refinery industry. The “Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan” (ASAP), developed by the finance ministry in collaboration with private sector leaders and economists, aims to tackle…

