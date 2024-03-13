13 Mar, 24

Nigeria’s Oil Output Closes in on 1.5 Million Bpd

Nigerian oil production, beleaguered by rampant theft and sabotage, hit its highest in more than three years amid a concerted effort to crack down on targeted attacks and organized theft rings. According to OPEC data, the country’s production hit 1.476 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, after hitting a decades-low in the second half of 2022, when it dropped below 1 million bpd. Since then, the government has pursued a more efficient and aggressive policy for cracking down on theft and pipeline sabotage, hiring private security…

