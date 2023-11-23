Nissan To Invest £1 Billion Investment in UK Electric Vehicle Production

Nissan will provide a significant boost for Sunderland on Friday, with a committment to producing electric versions of two of its best selling models in the city. The Japanese carmaker will reveal plans to build its new electric Qashqai and Juke models at its giant plant in the northern city, following months of talks with government. Sources cited by Sky News’ Mark Kleinmann said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will play a key role in the announcement, which will help preserve 6,000 jobs in the region. The investment…