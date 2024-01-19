North Dakota Oil Output To Be Lower For Another Month: State Regulator

It might be another month before crude oil production in North Dakota returns to normal, the state regulator said on Friday. Extreme weather has eaten into crude oil production in North Dakota to the tune of hundreds of thousands of barrels so far—with the cold weather creating power outages and shutting down oil refineries. It has essentially cut crude oil production in North Dakota by half, cutting out 650,000 bpd from its typical 1.24 million bpd of oil production. The North Dakota Pipeline Authority said on Friday that production was…