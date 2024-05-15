North Korean-Iranian Military Cooperation Raises Alarm in the West

Iran and North Korea have a long history of working together to advance their respective military arsenals. Now, increased trade efforts between the two heavily sanctioned countries have raised concerns that they could share advanced missile and nuclear technology. Coming at a time when Tehran and Pyongyang are playing a central role in heightened global tensions, the prospect of one pariah state in possession of nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles, North Korea, aiding another accused of seeking those capabilities, Iran, has heightened…