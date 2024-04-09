North Sea Nations Forge Underwater Energy Security Pact Amid Sabotage Concerns

In a landmark move aimed at fortifying critical energy infrastructure, six northern European countries bordering the North Sea have signed an agreement today to enhance protection measures for underwater assets, including gas pipelines and electricity cables. The accord comes in response to the 2022 explosions targeting the Nord Stream gas pipelines, incidents that were classified as acts of sabotage but remain unsolved. Denmark, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands are the signatories to this pivotal agreement, which underscores…