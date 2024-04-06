North Sea Oil and Gas Firms Continue Drilling Despite Climate Goals

All major North Sea oil countries are expected to continue drilling for oil and gas as they fail to agree on climate measures. The major oil-producing countries operating in the North Sea have all announced ambitious production goals for the coming years, despite pressure from European governments and environmentalists to reduce fossil fuel production in favour of renewable energy projects. A new report found that none of the major oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea have plans to stop drilling in time to achieve the 1.5oC global…