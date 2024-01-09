Norway Approves Deep-Sea Mining for Critical Minerals

Environmentalists received a blow this week as Norway’s parliament agreed to allow Arctic seabed exploration to mine for critical minerals as it attempted to shift away from its reliance on oil and gas. The decision could make Norway the first country in the world to commercialize deep-sea mining to harvest critical minerals as the electrification-of-everything push gets underway. Norway did not specify when exploration of the Arctic seabed would commence, but it did say that an application process would be used to assign exclusive…